Parliamentary Panel Recommends Separate Entrance Exams For Medical Courses

A Parliamentary panel on Wednesday reviewed the conduct of the re-NEET examination and suggested holding separate entrance examinations for MBBS, AYUSH, and Nursing courses to reduce the number of candidates appearing for a single test.

According to sources, members of the panel said separate entrance tests could ease the burden on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which currently serves as the common entrance examination for admissions to all three programmes.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, informed the panel that conducting separate examinations would not be practical, as admissions to MBBS, AYUSH, and Nursing courses are presently based on NEET scores.

The committee also recommended exploring the possibility of conducting NEET in multiple phases across states to reduce the logistical burden of organising the examination nationwide on a single day.

The panel appreciated the conduct of the recent NEET re-examination, describing it as "secure and well-managed." During the meeting, the NTA briefed members on the enhanced security measures adopted for the examination, including restricting access to Telegram, monitoring WhatsApp channels, and redesigning the question paper to minimise the risk of leaks.

On the proposal to shift NEET to a computer-based format, the committee advised that any such move should be considered only after ensuring robust digital infrastructure across the country and completing all necessary preparations well in advance.

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, and former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan, who heads the steering committee overseeing the implementation of NTA reforms, appeared before the panel chaired by Congress MP Mukul Wasnik.