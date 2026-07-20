NEET PG Application Form 2026 Last Date Tomorrow: Check Direct Link And Important Guidelines

The NEET PG Application Form 2026 submission window will close tomorrow, July 21, 2026, at 11:55 pm. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has advised all eligible candidates to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

The NEET PG 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026, in computer-based mode at examination centres across India. Candidates who have not yet applied should carefully read the Information Bulletin before filling out the application form.

How to Fill NEET PG Application Form 2026?

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the NEET PG 2026 Registration link.

Register using the required personal details.

Log in and fill out the application form carefully.

Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.

Review all entered details before final submission.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

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NEET PG 2026: Important Guidelines for Candidates

Candidates must follow the instructions below issued by NBEMS:

Read the Information Bulletin carefully before applying.

Select three preferred test states while filling out the application form.

The first preferred test state should match the correspondence state mentioned in the application.

The remaining two preferred states should be neighbouring states.

Provide a valid correspondence address along with acceptable address proof.

The correspondence address and preferred test states cannot be changed after the application is submitted, even during the edit window.

Upload a recent passport-size photograph taken within the last three months, along with the signature and other required images in the prescribed format.

Applications with unclear, edited, or incorrect images may be rejected, and the admit card may not be issued.

Test city allotment is not based on a first come, first served basis. Applying early does not improve the chances of getting a preferred test city.

NBEMS may allot an examination city anywhere in India due to administrative, security, logistical, or technical reasons.

Candidates having any queries related to the examination should use the official NBEMS Communication Web Portal. They are encouraged to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.