Family Shelters Street Dog And Newborn Puppies From Rain, Video Melts Hearts

A family's act of kindness towards a street dog and her newborn puppies has touched many people on Instagram.

After finding the animals struggling in the rain, the family brought them home, gave them food and water, and arranged a safe place for them to stay. The heartwarming video has received praise from viewers for the family's compassion.

The video was shared by Reethu on her Instagram handle.

Reethu mentioned that a street dog gave birth in the middle of the rain, and she and her newborn puppies were struggling in a dusty and unsafe place.

Reethu's parents brought them home, cleaned a safe space in the under-construction upstairs area, gave them food and water, and protected them from the rain.

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The caption of the post reads, "Watching them choose compassion without expecting anything in return reminded me that humanity still exists."

The video shows the family carefully moving the mother dog and her puppies to a sheltered area inside their under-construction home.

They prepared a clean and dry corner where the dog could safely look after her litter away from the rain.

A message displayed in the video said that a small act of kindness can save a life.

Social Media Reaction

The video struck a chord with many viewers, who praised the family's thoughtful gesture. Several people also shared their own experiences of rescuing stray animals and thanked the family for showing kindness and care towards the street dog and her puppies.

One user commented, "This hit me so hard."

Another user noted, "You are the best."

"Sometimes only a few have big heart," added a third user.