"Working To Resolve Issues": NTA To NEET Aspirants Amid Tech Glitch Claims

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has acknowledged that some candidates are facing technical glitches and server-related issues while trying to download their NEET UG 2026 admit cards.

In a post shared on social media on June 15, NTA said that around 4 lakh candidates have already downloaded their admit cards for the examination scheduled on June 21, 2026. However, the agency is aware that many students are still experiencing difficulties in accessing the documents.

NTA stated that its technical teams are actively working to resolve the issues and assured candidates that all eligible students will receive their admit cards soon. The agency also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and requested students to remain patient while the problems are being fixed.

NEET UG 2026 aspirants who are unable to download their admit cards are advised to keep checking the official portal regularly for updates.

Exam Scheduled for June 21

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Candidates appearing for the test are required to carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

The admit card contains important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time and exam-day instructions.