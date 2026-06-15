Kriti Sanon Shields Rashmika Mandanna In A Crowded Pune Mall. Internet Approves

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's Pune promotions at a crowded mall turned chaotic, leaving the stars struggling to navigate their way amid a surging crowd. Several videos from the venue have already gone viral. A moment that caught the Internet's attention was Kriti stepping out and shielding Rashmika with her arms amid the bustle.

The moment quickly went viral, drawing praise for the Cocktail 2 star. As per reports, things took an unexpected turn when fans broke the barricades and rushed towards the stars. The organisers found it difficult to manage the crowd, cut the event short, and escorted the stars away urgently.

In the video, while Shahid is seen losing his cool, Kriti keeps her calm and makes her way through.

Internet reaction

The Internet praised Kriti for her presence of mind and protective gesture.

"Kriti, you are a good sister," wrote one user.

Another comment read, "Kyaa baat hai... Kriti protect kar rahi hai Rashmika ko."

A third comment read, "The way Kriti is protecting Rashmika — pure bond."

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film wrapped its shoot in January.

Sharing a fun picture with the leads, Homi Adajania wrote: "Cocktail 2 shoot wrapped. I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys."

Kriti Sanon, in an earlier interview with Zoom, drew a parallel between the prequel and the new film, saying: "When you watch Cocktail 1, something about it still feels today. It doesn't make you feel like it's, what, 12 years old or something, you know? And you still feel like it's today's film. And I think that's how even this film is. It's very refreshing, the visuals are stunning, and it's got a take on modern equations and relationships. Very relevant to what it speaks about."

"And I've had a blast shooting with Shahid and Rashmika, and of course, Homi is mad, so his craziness kind of keeps us all going for a fun ride," she added.

The film will release in theatres on June 19.