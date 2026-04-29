NEET UG 2026 Exam: NTA Issues Warning Over Fake Paper Leak Claims On Social Media

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has strongly denied claims of question paper leaks that are circulating on social media. The agency has said that all exam-related material is completely safe and has asked students not to believe false messages being shared online.

NEET UG 2026, one of the biggest medical entrance exams in the country, is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026. Lakhs of students are set to appear for the examination.

NTA clarifies on paper leak rumours

Taking to social media platform X, NTA issued a clear statement to reassure candidates. The agency said that strict security arrangements have been followed at every stage and that all confidential exam materials have reached their destinations safely.

Here's something important for every aspirant to know:



NTA has ensured that all question papers and confidential materials have safely reached the last destination with the highest level of security. There is no possibility of paper leaks or early access.



Any claims circulating… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 29, 2026

NTA also warned students about fake messages being spread through Telegram channels and social media, which are creating unnecessary fear and confusion.

The testing agency further advised students to report such fake information to Cyber Crime authorities or directly to NTA so that strict action can be taken against those spreading rumours.

NEET UG 2026 admit card and exam details

The NEET UG 2026 admit cards were released on April 26, 2026, on the official NTA website. Candidates have been advised to download their admit cards early to avoid last minute problems.

Key details of NEET UG 2026:

Exam Date: May 3, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Mode of Examination: Offline (Pen and Paper)

Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam centre on the day of the examination.

Government tightens measures ahead of exam

Ahead of the NEET UG 2026 exam, the government has also taken extra steps to ensure smooth conduct of the examination. Medical colleges and institutions across the country have been instructed not to grant leave on May 2 and May 3, except in special cases with proper permission.

The directive was issued through the National Medical Commission (NMC) following instructions from the Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education.

Focus on fair and secure exam

Officials have said these measures are meant to ensure a fair, transparent and secure examination process. Authorities have urged all stakeholders to cooperate and help maintain the integrity of the exam.

With exam day approaching, students have once again been advised to stay away from rumours and focus on their final preparation.

NTA ended its message on a reassuring note, encouraging students to stay calm and confident as NEET UG 2026 draws closer.