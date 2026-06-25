NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key OUT: Here's Direct Link To Check, Download PDF

Re-NEET Answer Key (OUT) Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2026, conducted on June 21. Candidates can now check the provisional answer keys and question papers for all four sets on the official websites - nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the provisional answer key, the agency has also opened the answer key challenge window. Candidates can raise objections online from June 25 to June 28 by paying a processing fee of Rs 200 per question. The fee will be refunded in full if the challenge is accepted by the expert panel.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key OUT: Here's Direct Link To Check

Challenge process opened before OMR scanning is complete

In a first for NEET UG, the NTA has started the answer key challenge process simultaneously with the release of the provisional answer key, even as the scanning of OMR answer sheets is still underway.

NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Exam: Direct Link To Challenge Answer Key

The agency said this has been done in the interest of transparency and to give candidates an early opportunity to review the provisional answer keys for all four sets and flag any question that may require a fresh look. By allowing expert review of challenges to begin in parallel with OMR scanning, instead of after it, the NTA aims to publish the final answer key and declare the result at the earliest possible date.

NEET UG 2026 answer key challenge fee, last date

Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key only through online mode during the specified period. No objections submitted through email, fax, post or any other mode will be accepted.

The challenge window opened on June 25 and will close on June 28. The processing fee is Rs 200 per question challenged, and payment can be made through debit card, credit card or net banking up to 11:50 pm on June 28. No challenge will be entertained without payment of the fee.

Raise objections only for your own question paper series code

The NTA has asked candidates to raise challenges only against questions from their own Question Paper Series Code, which is printed on the cover page of the test booklet taken home from the examination centre on June 21.

The agency clarified that if a challenge is found valid by subject experts, the correction will be applied uniformly to all candidates across all four sets. Candidates do not need to file the same challenge separately under multiple series codes.

The NTA said all objections submitted by candidates will be examined by designated subject matter experts. If a challenge is found correct on merit, the provisional answer key will be revised and the responses will be evaluated on the basis of the revised final answer key for preparing the result.

However, individual decisions on each challenge will not be communicated separately to candidates. The revised final answer key will be published on the official website after the review process is complete.

The agency also made it clear that the answer key finalised after the challenge process will be treated as final, and no further grievance regarding the answer key will be entertained after the challenge window closes or the result is declared.

OMR response sheets to be released separately

The NTA said individual scanned OMR response sheets are not part of the current stage, as OMR scanning is still in progress. Candidates will be given a separate opportunity to view their scanned OMR answer sheets once the scanning process is completed.