After Abu Dhabi Centre Row, NTA Allots Nagpur Venue To NEET Candidate

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday said it had resolved the issue of a Nagpur-based candidate being allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, and that the student has now been assigned a centre in Nagpur.

The matter drew widespread attention after the candidate, Abdullah Mohammad Talib, discovered that his re-exam admit card mentioned an examination centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, instead of a centre in India. According to reports, the student had applied for the examination from Nagpur and expected to be allotted a test centre within the country.

Responding earlier to an NDTV post on X, the NTA had said that the grievance was being addressed and that, after due verification, the candidate would be allotted a centre in Nagpur within the next few hours. The agency later confirmed that the issue had been resolved.

The discrepancy came to light after Abdullah downloaded his re-NEET 2026 admit card from the official website. A screenshot of the admit card, which circulated online, showed the examination centre as an Indian school in Abu Dhabi. The issue assumed significance as the student does not have a passport, making it impossible for him to travel abroad to appear for the examination.

Speaking to ANI, Abdullah's father, Mohammad Talib, said the family was shocked after seeing the admit card.

"After the admit card was downloaded at 4 pm yesterday, we found the centre mentioned to be a school in Abu Dhabi. We were really shocked as we had not given anything as such in our options. We dialled up the helpline number. They told us to send them a mail," he said.

He added that the family later received a call informing them that a fresh admit card would be issued by 4 pm on Saturday.

"We had given three districts as options, but we now demand that Nagpur be given to us as the centre because he is shocked. There is no time to go to any other district. He cried a lot yesterday and did not even want to write the exam. But his mother tried to convince him. If he is convinced, he will appear for the exam. He does not even have a passport," Mohammad Talib told ANI.

The incident triggered criticism on social media, with several users questioning how such an error could occur at a time when authorities have repeatedly asserted that elaborate arrangements are in place for the smooth and secure conduct of the NEET UG re-examination.