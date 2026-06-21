NEET Retest Today: Aspirants Queue Up Outside Exam Centres, Entry Gates To Close At 1:30 PM

NEET UG Retest 2026 Today: Medical aspirants have started lining up outside their allotted examination centres across the country ahead of the NEET UG 2026 retest, scheduled to begin at 2 pm.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the reporting time for candidates is from 11 am to 1:30 pm, and no candidate will be allowed inside thereafter under any circumstances. Candidates were seen arriving and queuing up outside centres as frisking and verification procedures got underway.

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) who are eligible for compensatory time will be allowed to write the examination till 6:20 pm.

Reporting Window, Exam Timing

In an advisory issued to ensure smooth entry and conduct of the examination, the NTA asked candidates wearing customary or religious attire, as well as those planning to wear full sleeves or woollens, to report early to allow sufficient time for thorough frisking.

Candidates have also been advised to verify the exact address of their examination centre from the admit card, as map applications may show incorrect pins for some venues and should not be relied upon as the sole reference.

The agency said candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card, one original valid photo identity card, and two passport-size photographs for affixing on the attendance sheet.

What Candidates Must Carry, What To Avoid

The NTA further advised candidates to reach their centres well before the reporting window after accounting for traffic and weather conditions, and to strictly follow the prescribed dress code and the list of permissible items available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates have been asked not to carry prohibited items such as mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, wallets, jewellery, metallic accessories, and food packets inside the examination hall.

The agency also urged aspirants to rely only on official communication available on neet.nta.nic.in and not fall prey to rumours or fraudulent claims related to question paper leaks. It asked candidates to immediately report suspicious messages or channels to the NTA or cyber-crime authorities.

Mental Health Helpline, Official Advisory

For students facing stress or anxiety, the NTA said official helplines, including Tele-MANAS (14416), the 24x7 national mental health helpline, are available for support.

Multi-Layered Security Framework In Place

The agency said a multi-layered security and monitoring framework has been put in place to ensure a fair and transparent examination.

These measures include end-to-end secure handling of confidential materials under sealed protocols, GPS-enabled vehicles with police escort for transportation of exam materials, CCTV surveillance at all centres linked to centralised control rooms, mandatory frisking through high-sensitivity metal detectors, Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, and real-time monitoring through centralised systems.

The NTA said it is also actively monitoring social media platforms to curb misinformation and prevent malpractice. Complaints have been filed with cyber-crime authorities, including I4C/MHA and the CBI, and strict action is being taken against those found involved in wrongdoing.

Over 22.79 Lakh Candidates To Appear

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is being conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates. The NTA said it is fully prepared for the smooth and secure conduct of the exam.