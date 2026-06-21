NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Today: Check What Candidates Need To Know Before Entering The Exam Centre

NEET UG Re-Test 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the NEET UG 2026 re-examination today, June 21, for eligible candidates across the country. The medical entrance test will be held from 2 PM to 5:15 PM, and candidates are advised to reach their examination centres well before the reporting time to complete security and verification procedures.

Ahead of the exam, NTA has issued important guidelines regarding the dress code, permitted and prohibited items, and compensatory time provisions. Candidates should carefully review these instructions and check the details mentioned on their admit cards before appearing for the examination.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Test: Check Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates appearing for the re-examination must keep the following guidelines in mind:

Carry a transparent water bottle inside the examination hall.

Admit cards may be kept in transparent plastic pouches to protect them from rain.

Candidates wearing articles of faith such as hijabs, turbans, kalawas, or religious symbols should report well in advance for security checks.

Light-coloured clothing is preferred. Full-sleeve or woollen garments may be worn if necessary, subject to additional frisking.

Wear slippers or low-heeled footwear. High-heeled footwear may lead to additional checks.

Reach the examination centre at the scheduled reporting time to complete security procedures smoothly.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Test: Who Is Eligible for Compensatory Time?

NTA has also clarified the rules regarding compensatory time for candidates. According to the advisory:

The compensatory time facility is available only for eligible PwD/PwBD candidates as specified in the admit card.

Candidates whose admit cards mention "Eligibility for Compensatory Time: Yes" will be entitled to the facility.

A mere display of "Y" under the eligibility column does not automatically grant compensatory time.

No compensatory time will be provided to candidates who do not meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on their admit cards and follow all instructions issued by NTA to ensure a hassle-free examination experience.