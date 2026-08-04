NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Begins On August 5; Watch Tutorial Videos

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin Round 1 registration for NEET UG Counselling 2026 on August 5. Ahead of the commencement of the counselling process, the Ministry of Health has released step-by-step tutorial videos to help candidates understand the registration, choice filling, and seat allotment process on the MCC portal.

The tutorial videos are intended to provide advance guidance to candidates by explaining the counselling process in a simple and student-friendly manner. They include a detailed walkthrough of registration, fee payment, and choice filling, enabling aspirants to complete their applications with ease and make informed choices during the counselling process.

According to the official schedule, Round 1 registration and fee payment will remain open from August 5 to August 12 until 3 pm, while the fee payment facility will be available until 6 pm on August 12. Participating institutes will verify the tentative seat matrix on August 4, ahead of the opening of the registration window.

Candidates can fill their choices from August 6 to August 13, with the choice-filling window closing at 11 am on August 13. The choice-locking facility will be available from 4 pm on August 12 until 11 am on August 13.

The Round 1 seat allotment process will be conducted from August 13 to August 16, and the result will be declared on August 17.

Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective institutes between August 18 and August 22, while participating institutes will verify the data of joined candidates on August 23.

According to the Ministry of Health, the tutorial videos comprehensively explain the registration and choice filling process on the MCC portal, helping candidates understand each stage of counselling, make informed choices, and complete their applications smoothly.

The Ministry has also released a dedicated tutorial video for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates. The video explains the eligibility criteria, certification process and counselling procedure applicable to PwBD candidates, enabling them to understand the admission process clearly before participating in the counselling.

Candidates requiring assistance during the counselling process can contact the MCC helpline through the toll-free number 1800-102-7637 or email their queries to mcc2026@gov.in.