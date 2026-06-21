NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Anxiety, Trust Deficit Grip Candidates, Families

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is underway across the country, with over 23 lakh candidates appearing for the medical entrance test that could potentially alter the course of their lives.

After the May 3 paper was cancelled, several students expressed deep anguish and despair over the examination process.

Scrambling through her documents and revision notes, Anushka Sharma, a student from Haryana's Mahendergarh, sits outside PM Shri KV, a NEET exam centre, and speaks of her anxiety. "I felt extremely anxious when the paper was cancelled. I fell sick as well, so in a way this paper gives me a second chance."

It is not just Anushka who feels the weight of the exam. Sitting right next to her is her mother, who expresses just as much anxiety, if not more, for her child. "This is extremely unfair. We raise our children, educate them and accompany them to these exams, only to be left feeling betrayed," she says.

She adds, "It is extremely difficult to educate a child, and even more difficult to watch them endure pain."

Taking a more positive stance, Shivani Maurya, a candidate appearing for the exam, says, "I am confident in my abilities and those of the officials. Such things happen, but I know I will excel." Accompanying Shivani is her mother, Baby Devi, who takes a contrarian view. Slamming the officials, she asks, "How can the government let such things happen? What justifies a leak? Who will account for the loss of lives?"

Standing yards away from them is Riya Yadav, clutching her notes and walking around the centre, trying to revise as much as she can before the exam begins. "I just want to get done with it. I am numb at this point. This has been stretched for far too long now," she says.

The exam does not test candidates alone, but entire families. Seeing off her sister, who is entering the examination centre, Baljit Kaur, sister of one of the candidates, says, "It is not just a candidate but an entire family that appears for this test and goes through emotional turmoil. How can we be at ease when one of our own is in pain?"

The paper leak has also created a trust deficit among many of the students appearing for the exam. Nikhil Tanwar from Sohna says he felt distracted after the leak and stopped studying. "From using a small basic phone, I shifted to a smartphone. I started roaming around with my friends. All the focus I had was lost."

Shivam Tanwar, who also hails from Sohna, echoes the sentiment and makes a startling claim. "I feel the process is faulty even now. I keep seeing pages online. I have zero faith in the testing agencies and feel that the process will fall apart this time around as well."

Anshul Chauhan, who is also appearing for the exam again, says, "My mental health deteriorated after the paper leak. I felt so lost and anxious." He then speaks about the logistical and financial burden the leak imposed on him. "I was forced to shell out Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 and stay back near my coaching centre. Some centres were even charging extra fees for revision classes."

From Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chairing multiple review meetings to the Indian Air Force being roped in to transport the papers, and heavy police deployment at centres, officials have stepped up security for the re-exam. Yet, many candidates continue to navigate a deep trust deficit.