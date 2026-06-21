India Gets 3 New Indigenous Warships, Here's Why They Are Special

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commissioned three indigenously built naval ships at Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, underscoring India's growing maritime strength and push for defence self-reliance, with the vessels set to bolster capabilities across combat, survey and anti-submarine operations.

The three indigenously built naval ships - stealth frigate Dunagiri, survey vessel (large) Sanshodhak, and anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft Agray - represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying and anti-submarine warfare.

Ahead of the commissioning, the Navy, in a video posted on YouTube, described the Dunagiri as a powerful and advanced warship.

"Precision. Power. Agility. Packed with state-of-the-art weapon and sensor suites, engineered for long sea legs, sustained operations and equipped with indigenous stealth technology, Dunagiri is built for multi-dimensional dominance and lethality. Dunagiri: Decisive Dauntless Dominant," it had said.

Dunagiri is equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, including BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system, significantly enhancing the Navy's combat capabilities.

Sanshodhak, the fourth Survey Vessel (Large), is designed for coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys and for collecting oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil uses. It is equipped with advanced survey systems, including Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and Remotely Operated Vehicles.

Agray, the fourth of the Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, is equipped with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers, and shallow-water sonar systems to detect and engage underwater threats in littoral waters.

PM Modi underscored India's push for self-reliance in defence, saying the country can no longer remain just a buyer and its armed forces cannot become a market for the world, as he highlighted three indigenously built ships as symbols of India's growing strength and capability.

He said, "These three ships also symbolise three important resolutions of India. They were built in India, designed in India. They are the result of the talent of Indian industries, the skill of Indian engineers, and the hard work of Indian workers, and this is the greatest strength of the new India. Today India no longer wants to remain a mere buyer in the defence sector. Our military power cannot become a market for the world. The definition of our strength does not lie in becoming the world's market. The definition of our power lies in my self-reliance."

"A country whose maritime power is strong will also have a strong economic and strategic influence and India understands this reality well. India is preparing itself for this, and today is a testament to our capabilities and our skills. A few years ago, when we dedicated INS Vikrant to the nation, India announced a new chapter in its maritime power. That was a declaration of our strength to the world. The journey from INS Vikrant to today is not just a journey of new warships; it is also a journey of India's growing self-reliance. Today, INS Agray, INS Dunagiri, and INS Sanshodhak are giving new impetus to that journey...," PM Modi added.

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, and Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan were among the dignitaries present at the commissioning event.

(With inputs from agencies)