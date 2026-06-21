International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the nation on Sunday morning in observing the 12th International Day of Yoga at Red Road.
The theme for this year, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," underscores its importance in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing, all of which contribute to a better quality of life.
Yoga Day celebrations are being held at nearly 2,500 locations across the world, with more than 210 Indian missions and posts taking part, reaffirming yoga's role as a global movement for health, harmony and collective well-being.
Since the United Nations General Assembly adopted India's proposal in 2015 to mark June 21 as International Day of Yoga, the Prime Minister has led the celebrations from various locations, including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, Srinagar and Visakhapatnam.
Here Are The International Yoga Day 2026 Live Updates:
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Entire Nation Filled With Yoga Energy: PM Modi
#WATCH | West Bengal | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...In India, from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean, from the Northeast and Bengal in the east to Saurashtra in the west, the entire country seems to be filled with the energy of yoga"— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026
(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/MyUKOzu613
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Yoga Connects The World, Brings Humanity Together: PM Modi
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The entire nation, world, seems connected. This is the power of yoga. Yoga connects everyone, brings everyone together. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the entire world, to the entire human… pic.twitter.com/wD9rRYWsSq— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Bengal's Spiritual Legacy Makes Yoga Day Special: PM Modi
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "It is very special to be in Bengal today on the occasion of Yoga Day. The sacred land of Bengal, where saints like Ramakrishna Paramahamsa descended, Swami Vivekananda introduced yoga to the entire world from… pic.twitter.com/Ve5xZwae0X— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Gave New Direction To Humanity Through Yoga: Health Minister
#WATCH | Delhi: On the 12th International Day of Yoga, Union Health Minister JP Nadda says, "... The Prime Minister has done a great service to humanity by bringing yoga to the global level and has made a huge contribution in giving a new direction to humanity and the decision of… pic.twitter.com/I49YHOUXiD— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Aim To Be Fitter At 50 Than 30: PM Modi
When we speak of Yoga for healthy ageing, it means that we can work to ensure that age doesn't reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire for constant growth. Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. Our target must be more energetic at 50… pic.twitter.com/5toD32Nojk— BJP (@BJP4India) June 21, 2026
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: President Murmu To Lead Yoga Session In Madhya Pradesh Today
President Droupadi Murmu will perform yoga at the historic Garrison Ground in Jabalpur on Sunday marking International Yoga Day. This will be the first time a sitting President of India participates in a yoga event at this iconic venue, adding a golden chapter to its illustrious history.
President Murmu is currently on a five-day official visit to Madhya Pradesh. On Sunday, she will lead the yoga session at Garrison Ground. The following day, June 22, she is scheduled to visit Kuno National Park in Sheopur district.
The Garrison Ground, located in the Sadar area, derives its name from the British-era military cantonment. During colonial rule, the Sadar area became a major hub for military activities, and the ground naturally came to be known as 'Garrison Ground'.
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Delighted To Join Celebrations In Kolkata: PM Modi
From physical wellness to inner peace, yoga enriches every aspect of life. Delighted to join this year’s celebrations in Kolkata. https://t.co/75UZECw8JR— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2026
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: S Jaishankar Performs Yoga At Nehru Park In Delhi
#WATCH | Delhi: EAM Dr S Jaishankar performs Yoga at Nehru Park on the 12th annual International Day of Yoga.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026
Ambassador of Norway to India, May-Elin Stener, also participates in the event. pic.twitter.com/krb7nJ9ec6
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Mark Yoga Day At Pangong Tso
#WATCH | Leh, Ladakh | 47th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police celebrate the 12th annual Internation Day of Yoga by practicing on the banks of Pangong Tso.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026
(Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/Dvft56YqeG
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Watch: Howrah Bridge Shines In Tricolours On The Eve Of International Yoga Day 2026
Kolkata’s iconic Howrah Bridge shines in the colours of the Tricolour on the eve of International Yoga Day 2026.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 20, 2026
A symbol of India’s enduring spirit and unity, the illuminated landmark stands as a reminder of the timeless wisdom of yoga that continues to inspire millions across… pic.twitter.com/IhCoDWKbie
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu Attends Yoga Day Event In Vijayawada
#WATCH | Vijayawada | Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu arrives at the 12th annual International Day of Yoga celebrations at an event led by Yog Guru Baba Ramdev and organised at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Labbipet. pic.twitter.com/qovGpLS5kF— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Suniel Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh Encourage Yoga For Healthy Living, Praise PM Modi
In celebration of the International Day of Yoga, Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Neil Nitin Mukesh underscored the significance of yoga in one's physical as well as mental development.
Speaking to ANI, Suniel Shetty explained how people of all ages can embrace the practice of yoga.
"It is very important to be consistent to stay fit. Whatever you do, it is very important to do it on a daily basis. Sometimes yoga can feel very boring. But it is all about breathing, stretching, and about life. For a Longer life or weight loss, only breathing can help you. Pranayams help you, your asanas help you. It is not limited to any certain age. Yoga is equally important for kids to build patience, breathing, and control anxiety or depression," Shetty said.
Likewise, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh emphasised the importance of mental fitness.
"I believe fitness starts with yourself. If you believe in fitness, then it is very important to be mentally fit, and it is very important to have discipline. Yoga teaches you that. Today, the youth appear in a rush to achieve something in life. Yoga helps to balance the pressure. It teaches us to concentrate on ourselves and control anxiety," the actor told ANI.
(ANI)
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Shilpa Shetty Credits PM Modi For Yoga's Global Recognition
Actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in promoting yoga across India and the world.
Known for her commitment to fitness, Shilpa highlighted yoga's Indian roots and expressed pride in seeing the discipline gain global recognition.
"I feel very proud that yoga belongs to India and that people in the West are adopting it," the 'Dhadkan' star told ANI.
She also credited Prime Minister Modi for bringing yoga to the forefront of public discourse and encouraging wider participation through initiatives such as the Fit India Movement.
Shilpa said, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that he will give importance to yoga. The recognition that yoga has received in today's times, it is because of him. I would like to thank him for this.
(ANI)
International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: US State Of Delaware Proclaims June 21 As International Day Of Yoga
The US state of Delaware has officially recognised June 21, 2026, as the International Day of Yoga through a proclamation issued by Governor Matthew Meyer, highlighting yoga's contribution to physical, mental and emotional well-being.
The development was welcomed by the Consulate General of India in New York, which expressed gratitude to the Delaware Governor for the recognition.
In a spot on X, the Consulate General stated that the recognition highlights yoga's increasing acceptance as a universal means of promoting health, harmony and overall well-being.
(ANI)