International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the nation on Sunday morning in observing the 12th International Day of Yoga at Red Road.

The theme for this year, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," underscores its importance in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing, all of which contribute to a better quality of life.

Yoga Day celebrations are being held at nearly 2,500 locations across the world, with more than 210 Indian missions and posts taking part, reaffirming yoga's role as a global movement for health, harmony and collective well-being.

Since the United Nations General Assembly adopted India's proposal in 2015 to mark June 21 as International Day of Yoga, the Prime Minister has led the celebrations from various locations, including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, Srinagar and Visakhapatnam.

Here Are The International Yoga Day 2026 Live Updates: