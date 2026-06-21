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International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the nation on Sunday morning in observing the 12th International Day of Yoga at Red Road.

The theme for this year, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," underscores its importance in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing, all of which contribute to a better quality of life.

Yoga Day celebrations are being held at nearly 2,500 locations across the world, with more than 210 Indian missions and posts taking part, reaffirming yoga's role as a global movement for health, harmony and collective well-being.

Since the United Nations General Assembly adopted India's proposal in 2015 to mark June 21 as International Day of Yoga, the Prime Minister has led the celebrations from various locations, including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, Srinagar and Visakhapatnam.

Here Are The International Yoga Day 2026 Live Updates:

Jun 21, 2026 07:09 (IST)
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International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Entire Nation Filled With Yoga Energy: PM Modi

Jun 21, 2026 07:08 (IST)
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International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Yoga Connects The World, Brings Humanity Together: PM Modi

Jun 21, 2026 07:06 (IST)
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International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Bengal's Spiritual Legacy Makes Yoga Day Special: PM Modi

Jun 21, 2026 07:05 (IST)
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International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Gave New Direction To Humanity Through Yoga: Health Minister

Jun 21, 2026 07:04 (IST)
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International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Aim To Be Fitter At 50 Than 30: PM Modi

Jun 21, 2026 06:58 (IST)
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International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: President Murmu To Lead Yoga Session In Madhya Pradesh Today

President Droupadi Murmu will perform yoga at the historic Garrison Ground in Jabalpur on Sunday marking International Yoga Day. This will be the first time a sitting President of India participates in a yoga event at this iconic venue, adding a golden chapter to its illustrious history.

President Murmu is currently on a five-day official visit to Madhya Pradesh. On Sunday, she will lead the yoga session at Garrison Ground. The following day, June 22, she is scheduled to visit Kuno National Park in Sheopur district.

The Garrison Ground, located in the Sadar area, derives its name from the British-era military cantonment. During colonial rule, the Sadar area became a major hub for military activities, and the ground naturally came to be known as 'Garrison Ground'.

Jun 21, 2026 06:48 (IST)
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International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Delighted To Join Celebrations In Kolkata: PM Modi

Jun 21, 2026 06:44 (IST)
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International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: S Jaishankar Performs Yoga At Nehru Park In Delhi

Jun 21, 2026 06:37 (IST)
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International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Mark Yoga Day At Pangong Tso

Jun 21, 2026 06:35 (IST)
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International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Watch: Howrah Bridge Shines In Tricolours On The Eve Of International Yoga Day 2026

Jun 21, 2026 06:32 (IST)
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International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu Attends Yoga Day Event In Vijayawada

Jun 21, 2026 06:30 (IST)
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International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Suniel Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh Encourage Yoga For Healthy Living, Praise PM Modi

In celebration of the International Day of Yoga, Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Neil Nitin Mukesh underscored the significance of yoga in one's physical as well as mental development.

Speaking to ANI, Suniel Shetty explained how people of all ages can embrace the practice of yoga.

"It is very important to be consistent to stay fit. Whatever you do, it is very important to do it on a daily basis. Sometimes yoga can feel very boring. But it is all about breathing, stretching, and about life. For a Longer life or weight loss, only breathing can help you. Pranayams help you, your asanas help you. It is not limited to any certain age. Yoga is equally important for kids to build patience, breathing, and control anxiety or depression," Shetty said.

Likewise, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh emphasised the importance of mental fitness.

"I believe fitness starts with yourself. If you believe in fitness, then it is very important to be mentally fit, and it is very important to have discipline. Yoga teaches you that. Today, the youth appear in a rush to achieve something in life. Yoga helps to balance the pressure. It teaches us to concentrate on ourselves and control anxiety," the actor told ANI.

(ANI)

Jun 21, 2026 06:29 (IST)
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International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: Shilpa Shetty Credits PM Modi For Yoga's Global Recognition

Actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in promoting yoga across India and the world.

Known for her commitment to fitness, Shilpa highlighted yoga's Indian roots and expressed pride in seeing the discipline gain global recognition.

"I feel very proud that yoga belongs to India and that people in the West are adopting it," the 'Dhadkan' star told ANI.

She also credited Prime Minister Modi for bringing yoga to the forefront of public discourse and encouraging wider participation through initiatives such as the Fit India Movement.

Shilpa said, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that he will give importance to yoga. The recognition that yoga has received in today's times, it is because of him. I would like to thank him for this.

(ANI)

Jun 21, 2026 06:25 (IST)
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International Yoga Day 2026 LIVE: US State Of Delaware Proclaims June 21 As International Day Of Yoga

The US state of Delaware has officially recognised June 21, 2026, as the International Day of Yoga through a proclamation issued by Governor Matthew Meyer, highlighting yoga's contribution to physical, mental and emotional well-being.

The development was welcomed by the Consulate General of India in New York, which expressed gratitude to the Delaware Governor for the recognition.

In a spot on X, the Consulate General stated that the recognition highlights yoga's increasing acceptance as a universal means of promoting health, harmony and overall well-being.

(ANI)

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