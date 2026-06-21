Over 4,000 Inmates Participate In Mass Yoga Session In Bengaluru Prison.

As part of the 12th International Yoga Day-2026 celebrations, over 4,000 inmates participated in a mass yoga session at the Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara the Office of the Superintendent and Chief Superintendent said in a press release.

Alok Kumar, IPS, Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, Bengaluru, took part in the programme and spoke on the significance of yoga. He said yoga plays a vital role in promoting physical health, mental strength, self-confidence, and a disciplined lifestyle.

The event was attended by the Inspector General of Prisons, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Superintendents and Chief Superintendents of Central Prison Bengaluru, other senior officers, and prison staff. Members of the Art of Living also participated.

UCO Bank provided 1,500 kits for the yoga programme for inmates. The Prison Ministry of India distributed 120 yoga mats to women prisoners.

Inmates from the women's division, convict division, Annex-1 block, high-security division, and undertrials together took part in the mass yoga session, taking the total participation to over 4,000.

To improve the physical and mental health of inmates, yoga, meditation, and other health-enhancing activities are being conducted regularly in the prison, the release said. The programme organised for International Yoga Day was held successfully.

Under this year's theme, inmates and staff enthusiastically performed various asanas and pranayama, creating awareness about the importance of yoga.

International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 after a proposal by Prime Minister Modi. According to the United Nations, 2026 marks the 12th year of International Yoga Day.

The theme for this year's observance is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", which highlights the role of yoga in helping people remain active, independent and engaged across all age groups.

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