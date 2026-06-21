Yoga Offers Path To Wellness Amid Demanding Work Schedules: Chief Justice

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Sunday said yoga offers a timeless framework to achieve harmony between the mind, body, and spirit and can play a crucial role in helping individuals cope with stress and demanding professional responsibilities.

Addressing participants at the celebration of the 12th International Day of Yoga held at the Administrative Building Complex of the Supreme Court, the CJI described yoga as an intrinsic part of India's civilisational heritage and emphasised its relevance in modern workplaces.

"We are truly celebrating an intrinsic piece of Indian heritage. For centuries, our civilisational wisdom has emphasised that true wellness is never just about physical fitness. It is about a harmonious alignment between the mind, the body, and the spirit. Yoga is the practical vehicle for that philosophy, offering a timeless framework to find stillness in an otherwise chaotic world," he said.

Highlighting the demanding nature of work within the judiciary, CJI Surya Kant said the pressures associated with supporting the administration of justice often affect both mental clarity and physical vitality.

"In our daily lives within the registry, the demands are relentless. We deal with high volumes of work, tight deadlines, and the constant pressure that comes with supporting the administration of justice. This environment inevitably takes a toll on our mental clarity and physical vitality," he said.

Yoga can serve as an effective tool for maintaining physical and mental well-being, particularly in high-pressure professional settings, the CJI added.

"It is a common misconception that yoga requires perfect flexibility or hours of free time. I am myself still a learner when it comes to yoga, yet I can say with certainty that even a few minutes of conscious breathing or basic stretching can dramatically alter how you handle stress," he said.

Urging participants to look beyond the annual observance, CJI Surya Kant said the real benefits of yoga stem from consistency rather than occasional practice.

"International Yoga Day is an excellent opportunity to spark a transition, a moment to step onto the mat and commit to making this a regular habit. True benefits do not come from a once-a-year exercise; they come from consistency," he said.

The CJI encouraged employees to incorporate yoga into their daily routines through practices such as meditation, stretching and mindful breathing.

"I encourage each of you to take the experiences from today's session back to your desks and into your homes. Let us make health and mindfulness a priority, not just today, but every day," he said.

Thanking the apex court registry team for organising the programme, CJI Kant extended his greetings on International Yoga Day to all participants. This year marks the 12th International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", which highlights the importance of yoga across all age groups. According to the United Nations, yoga can support healthy ageing by improving balance, flexibility, strength and mobility, while also promoting mental well-being and stress management through a combination of movement, stretching, breathing exercises and mindfulness.

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