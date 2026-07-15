Law Student Who Abused Chief Justice, Threw Papers In Court Arrested

The law student who created a ruckus in the Supreme Court last week has been arrested by Delhi Police. The accused, Prabal Pratap Singh, faces charges of obstructing court proceedings, interfering with a government employee's duty and manhandling security staff.

A second accused, Chander Bhan, who was with him, has also been arrested. Both are residents of Uttar Pradesh and are law students.

On July 10, Prabal Pratap appeared in court in person. During the hearing, he started using abusive and objectionable language against the Chief Justice. He also threw papers inside the courtroom and disturbed the atmosphere, disrupting the court proceedings.

Police said when security staff deployed at the Supreme Court tried to calm him down and maintain order, he pushed a security officer and obstructed government work.

Following the complaint of the security personnel, an FIR was registered at Tilak Marg police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Read | "Ignore": Chief Justice On Lawyer Who Abused Him, Threw Papers In Court

Court Chose Not To Initiate Contempt

The Supreme Court later decided not to initiate contempt or any other coercive proceedings. "He is very disturbed... it's all frustration. We only have sympathies for him," the court remarked.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, reacting to the incident on Monday, urged people to "ignore" the matter, saying such things happen at times.

"Ignore the incident. Youngsters sometimes do such things," Justice Surya Kant said. He added that upholding the dignity of constitutional institutions is more important.

"I would like to say that we all have a duty to uphold the dignity and image of all constitutional institutions. We all have a duty to protect them and ensure their prestige is maintained," he said.

Who Are The Accused

The arrested accused, Prabal Pratap Singh, is a resident of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh and is a third-year LLB student at Lucknow University. The other accused, Chander Bhan, is from Rae Bareli district and is a second-year law student.

Police said that after the Supreme Court's observation, both accused were sent for medical examination at IHBAS. The doctors' evaluation stated that both were mentally sound.

During investigation, police also recovered several pamphlets containing objectionable language from the possession of both accused.

Delhi Police produced both in court after the arrest, and they were granted two days of police remand. Police are now questioning them to ascertain whether there was any conspiracy or prior planning behind the entire incident.