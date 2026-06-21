Healthy ageing is something most of us think about too late. We spend decades pushing the body, ignoring the breath, running on stress and stimulation, and then somewhere in our forties or fifties, we begin to wonder why we feel the way we do. Yoga does not judge this. It simply meets you where you are and asks you to begin.

This year's theme for International Yoga Day, Yoga for Healthy Ageing, resonates deeply with what I see in practice every single day. People are not just looking to live longer. They are looking to feel like themselves for as long as possible. That is a very different aspiration, and yoga speaks to it in a way that very little else does.

Ageing happens across all layers, not just the body.

The ancient texts describe the human being as existing across five layers, the Pancha Koshas. The physical body is only the outermost one. Beneath it sit the breath, the mind, the deeper intelligence, and at the very centre, pure awareness.

What this tells us is that ageing cannot be addressed by working on the body alone. You can have strong muscles and still feel completely hollow inside. You can be physically capable and still carry enormous anxiety. Yoga works across all five layers, and that is what sets it apart.

As we get older, it is often the inner layers that start to suffer first. The breath becomes shallow without us noticing. The mind becomes either restless or flat. A quiet uncertainty about who we are begins to creep in. These are not signs of weakness. They are signs that something deeper needs attention. And that is exactly what a sincere yoga practice begins to address.

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Pranayama is not simply a breathing exercise. It is breath intelligence.

Prana means life force. Pranayama is the practice of working with that life force through the breath, and it is one of the most quietly powerful tools available to us as we age.

Nadi Shodhana, alternate nostril breathing, brings the nervous system into a state of balance that is very difficult to reach through any other means. It settles the mind without dulling it. Bhramari, the humming breath, works deeply on anxiety and sleeplessness, both of which tend to increase with age. Dirgha pranayama, the three-part breath, restores the full natural rhythm of breathing that most adults have slowly lost over years of stress and shallow breathing.

None of these practices require a young or flexible body. They only require a few minutes and a genuine willingness to pay attention to something as simple and profound as the breath.

Meditation gives you what exercise cannot.

As people age, many begin to feel a quiet grief that is hard to name. A sense of things passing. A relationship with the future that feels different than it once did. The mind can turn towards regret or worry without much invitation.

Meditation, in the yoga tradition, is not about emptying the mind or reaching some special state. It is about learning to witness your own experience without being consumed by it. That skill becomes more valuable with every passing year.

Practices like Yoga Nidra, conscious deep rest, are particularly suited to older practitioners. The body rests completely while awareness remains clear and present. Over time, these practices change the quality of a person's inner life in ways that are difficult to put into words but impossible to miss.

Asana is not just about impressive posture

Patanjali describes asana in two words. Sthira and sukha. Steadiness and ease. That is it. There is no mention of difficulty, of flexibility, of achievement. Just a body that is stable and at rest within itself.

This is the understanding that makes yoga genuinely suited to healthy ageing. Poses that maintain mobility in the joints, that support the spine, that build quiet strength and improve balance, these are not beginner poses or modified poses. They are the practice. Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Setu Bandhasana, simple seated forward folds with awareness on the breath. Done consistently and with attention, they sustain the body in a way that goes far beyond what the postures alone suggest.

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And when the body needs a chair, the practice moves to a chair. When standing is difficult, the practice continues on the floor. Yoga has never been about what the body looks like. It has always been about what is happening within it.

What yoga offers, more than anything else, is a relationship with yourself that does not depend on how young or capable or productive you are. That relationship, built slowly through years of practice, becomes the ground you stand on as the body changes, as life changes, as time moves forward.

Healthy ageing in the yoga tradition is not about fighting what is happening. It is about remaining present, aware, and connected to the deepest part of yourself through all of it. The breath is always available. The awareness is always there. The practice simply reminds you of that, again and again, for as long as you are willing to show up for it.

(By Dr Varun Veer, Yoga Expert & Founder of Lifeyoga)

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