Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2026 Answer Key Today, Raise Objections Till May 22

MHT CET Result 2026 Date And Time: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to release the provisional answer key for the MHT CET 2026 PCM group anytime today. The response sheet and objection-tracking facility will also be activated on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates will be able to download the documents using their registered login credentials. Students can raise objections against the provisional answer key till May 22 through the official portal.

MHT CET 2026 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the objection link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Sign in using the registered application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Step 4: Select the question(s) you wish to challenge and upload supporting documents.

Step 5: Pay the objection fee of Rs 1,000 per question and submit the form.

Using the provisional answer key, candidates will be able to estimate their probable scores by comparing their responses.

When Will MHT CET 2026 Result Be Declared?

Once the objection window closes, subject experts will review the challenges submitted by candidates. Necessary corrections, if any, will be incorporated before the final answer key is released, following which the MHT CET 2026 results will be declared.

The scorecard will include subject-wise percentile scores, overall percentile, qualifying status, and personal details of the candidate.

The MHT CET 2026 results for both PCM and PCB groups are expected to be announced in the third week of May 2026. To access the results, candidates will have to log in using their email ID and password on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to access the final answer key and result. The merit list and admission-related instructions for participating institutes across Maharashtra will also be released subsequently. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.