MHT CET 2026 Physics, Chemistry And Maths Session 2 City Intimation Slip Out; Exams From May 12

MHT CET 2026 PCM Session 2 City Intimation Slip Out: The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has officially released the city intimation slip for the MHT CET 2026 PCM Session 2 on May 5, 2026. This update is important for students preparing to appear in the MHT CET, as it lets them know which city they've been assigned for the exam. With this information, candidates can make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements in advance.

To check their allotted exam city, applicants need to visit the official website of the CET Cell and log in using their registered email ID and password. The city intimation slip is not the admit card, but it plays a key role in helping candidates plan ahead and avoid last-minute stress.

The admit cards for MHT CET 2026 PCM Session 2 will be released on May 8, 2026. The exams for the PCM group are scheduled to be conducted from May 12 to May 16, 2026. Meanwhile, candidates appearing for the PCB group will have their exams earlier, on May 10 and 11, 2026.

Here's how you can download your city intimation slip:

Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the link for MHT CET 2026 city intimation slip

Choose the PCM group

Enter your login details (email ID and password)

Submit the information

View and download your city slip

Take a printout for future use

Candidates are advised to download the slip as soon as possible and start planning their travel accordingly.