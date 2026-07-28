Bali Deports 3 Foreign Nationals From India, Singapore And China Over Visa Violations

Bali recently deported three foreign nationals from India, Singapore, and China for violating their visa conditions. The three individuals, identified as AKG, RN and ST, were found working in Bali even though their visas only allowed them to visit as tourists.

Three Foreign Nationals Deported For Visa Violations

AKG from India and RN from Singapore were working as yoga instructors in Badung Regency. ST from China was working at a factory in Karangasem, where he was involved in installing machinery and training staff.

Immigration officials said these jobs were not allowed under their Visa on Arrival (VoA) and Visa-Free Visit (BVK) permits. The authorities have also suggested putting the three on a blacklist, which would prevent them from re-entering Indonesia.

As per The Bali Sun, Agung Gde Kusuma Putra, Head of the Singaraja Immigration Office, said, "Every foreign national in Indonesia is required to comply with applicable immigration regulations. We will continue to increase supervision of foreign nationals as a form of immigration law enforcement."

Also Read: Indian Passenger Had "Worst Airline Experience" On Etihad, Downgraded Last-Minute. What Are Passenger Rights?

Putra explained that the three foreign nationals entered Indonesia using visitor permits. AKG and ST arrived on VoA, while RN entered through BVK. These permits are meant only for visiting and tourism. Visitors cannot use them to work or take up jobs that are not allowed under their visa.

Indonesia Warns Visitors Against Misusing Tourist And Business Visa

Photo: Canva

Immigration officials will work with local governments, law enforcement agencies, and the Foreign Nationals Monitoring Team to check whether visitors are following the rules. He also asked locals to report any violations. Officials will verify the complaints and take the necessary action under the country's immigration laws.

Indonesian Immigration had earlier shared clear visa guidelines to help foreign visitors choose the right permit before entering the country. A tourist visa can be used for holidays, visiting friends or family, and other activities, but it does not allow people to work or run a business in Indonesia. A business visa can be used for meetings, conferences, and business discussions, but it does not allow visitors to take up local jobs or receive a salary in Indonesia.

Also Read: After Indian Students Denied Work Permit, Canada Issues Advisory, Warns Of Serious Consequences

Immigration officials have also warned that using the wrong visa can lead to serious consequences. Visitors who break the rules may face immigration action, deportation, an entry ban, or restrictions on future travel. These rules are meant to ensure that visitors understand what they can and cannot do while staying in the country.