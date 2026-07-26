"You Sacrificed Everything, I Failed": NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide

Upset with a low score, a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant died by suicide in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district.

Ankita Sangle, a resident of Jalalpur village, was found dead by suicide at her house.

Her family members said she was under stress after scoring just 166 marks in the medical entrance test.

She was found hanging in her room at around 4.30 pm on Saturday.

Police have found a handwritten suicide note in Marathi.

"You gave me so much love, but I couldn't fulfil even one of your wishes. Mom, you supported me like a friend in every difficulty. Dada (brother), you also supported me a lot. You loved me even more than Mom and Dad. You are not responsible for my suicide," she wrote in the letter.

"Even when I was studying for NEET, you sacrificed everything for me, and I failed, unable to fulfil your wishes," she said.

She also urged her brother to take care of their parents.

"Brother, please take good care of Mom and Dad. Don't let them lack anything," she wrote in the note.

Police have registered an accidental death case.