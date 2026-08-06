"Better And Stronger Than <i>Superman</i>": Rajkumar Santoshi's Big Promise About <i>Batwara 1947</i>

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has raised excitement for his upcoming film Batwara 1947 with a big statement about Sunny Deol's role. The director believes the actor has delivered one of the strongest performances of his career.

He praised Sunny's performance, saying the actor has done justice to the role. Santoshi has even compared the character to Iron Man and Superman, saying he is stronger than both put together.

He explained that the character's real strength is not just physical power but also the courage to stand up against hatred, which he believes is much harder than fighting a person or an army.

As per Bollywood Hungama, during a press meet, Santoshi stated, “I am very good at writing characters for larger-than-life action heroes. I have that confidence, whether it is Ghatak or Ghayal. But among all the characters I have written, the one Sunny played in Batwara 1947 is the most courageous. Sunny has done full justice to it as well. He is better and stronger than Iron Man and Superman put together.”

“A person can fight another person or a group of people or an army. But here Sunny is fighting against fanaticism. That's impossible to do. But this man shows that moral courage and physical strength to take them on. Hence, I am deeply connected to this character. I have love and sympathy for this character. Very rarely do you come across a character like that.”

Sunny Deol added that although both Gadar and Batwara 1947 are set during Partition, the two characters are very different. He explained that Tara Singh from Gadar was a fun and romantic man who loved music and unexpectedly fell in love with a woman he never thought he'd marry.

In contrast, his character in Batwara 1947 has a completely different life. He is already married, has grown up children and focused on protecting his family.

Sunny has also said there is no romantic journey in this film. The story simply follows a man facing painful situations as his family is forced to leave India and move to Lahore after Partition.

Other than Sunny Deol, the film also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Kanikka Kapur and Ali Fazal.