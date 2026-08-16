All About Cami Clark, Anthropic CEO's Wife Named In Epstein "Luxury Porn" Row

Cami Clark, the wife of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, has maintained a low public profile despite reportedly playing an influential role in Anthropic and serving as a strategic adviser to her husband. Though she does not work at Anthropic, Clark is often seen at major industry events and interacting with investors.

A recent Wall Street Journal report, along with emails from the Epstein files, has now brought parts of her earlier business career into focus.

Who Is Cami Clark?

Cami Clark has been described as a sounding board and strategic adviser to Amodei and his company, although she does not formally work for the company, The WSJ reported. She has also been seen at major events such as Davos and interacting with investors at gatherings including the Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley.

Clark also accompanied Amodei during his visit to New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit, where executives were allowed to bring one additional person. While many brought colleagues, Amodei brought his wife.

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Despite her reported influence, relatively little information about Clark is publicly available, with a Wall Street Journal analysis and a person familiar with the matter saying efforts have been made to remove references to her.

Born in Nevada in 1979, Clark previously dated former Google CEO Eric Schmidt before marrying Amodei in 2022. When Amodei joined OpenAI in 2016, Clark served as his strategic adviser and later introduced him to Schmidt. That connection eventually led to Schmidt becoming an early backer of Anthropic after Amodei and his colleagues left OpenAI and founded the company in 2020.

Clark is an entrepreneur and previously explored ventures including founding a self-described “free luxury porn” company and a “social dieting app," according to Forbes.

Her Connection With Jeffrey Epstein

Clark was introduced to Jeffrey Epstein in 2011 through literary agent John Brockman. Emails contained in the Epstein files show that she subsequently contacted Epstein about her business ventures and potential funding.

In one exchange, Clark sent Epstein material related to her company's planned films. "Jeffrey! We thought you and the ladies might enjoy the script/treatment for our first 4 films, American Girl in Paris. A little nsfw... C," she wrote in an email.

She later contacted him again in 2012, asking whether he would consider investing in her and a colleague's businesses. However, there is no indication in the available records that Epstein invested in Clark's businesses.

Clark's Other Business Pitch

During the 2012 exchange, Clark also discussed a social dieting app and website for women. The concept involved combining information from health-monitoring devices and other user-provided data to create health-related infographics that users could share. It remains unclear whether Epstein ever responded to her business proposal.

The records also show that Clark remained connected to Epstein's network after the initial business discussions, including an invitation to a housewarming party in 2012 and a LinkedIn connection in 2013. The available emails do not establish that the two met again in person.

