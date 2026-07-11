Wholesome Video Of Stray Dog Sleeping In Local Train Viral: 'Only In Mumbai'

Mumbai's local trains are the lifeline of its people, carrying millions of commuters across the bustling metropolis every day. These trains play a vital role in connecting the city's various suburbs and facilitating the daily commute for countless residents. The journey in the local trains can also turn wholesome at times, as an Instagram user found when they spotted a dog sleeping on one of the train seats.

The now-viral video titled, "The India I want to live in," shared by @thewoofline shows the dog calmly sleeping in the corner of one of the unoccupied seats in the women's coach of the local train. Unperturbed by the commuters, the dog dozed off peacefully while smiling passengers stopped to offer soft pets.

"This train journey was so wholesome. Nobody disturbed this sweet angel. She quietly slept through the journey," the video was captioned.

"When she stayed in the same position for too long, people started checking if she was okay. Complete strangers, all worried about the well-being of a dog they had never met."

The user highlighted that this was one of the moments that would stay with them, adding that such acts of kindness rarely made the headlines.



"Some moments make your day. Some stay with you for life. This is one of them. I refuse to believe this is the same India the media keeps portraying as a nation that hates dogs. Every day, I see countless acts of quiet kindness that never make the headlines. This is the India I want to live in."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'Live And Let Live'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 3.7 lakh views and hundreds of comments as social media users highlighted that such acts of kindness could only be seen in Mumbai.

"Indians have always co-existed happily with animals. Love this," said one user, while another added: "A classic example of the true Indian spirit of, jio aur jeene do (live and let live)”

A third commented: "If everyone starts being kind, the world would be so much better for every living being."