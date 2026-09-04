Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt To Join Jr NTR-Starrer <i>Dragon</i>: Report

Jr NTR and KGF fame Prashanth Neel's upcoming film Dragon has been making headlines for a while now. The film, set to be a grand project, already features Anil Kapoor in a key role. Adding to the buzz, fresh reports claim that both Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to join the cast of the highly anticipated film.

According to a report by Gulte, the Shaandaar stars, Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have joined Dragon in important roles. While an official announcement is still awaited from the makers, the news has generated massive buzz among the fans.

If the reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt's expected inclusion could give the film an even wider pan-India appeal. The actor made her Telugu debut in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which also featured Jr NTR as the lead. If this development materialises, it will mark Alia's second Telugu film sharing screen with the Devera actor.

On the other hand, the possibility of watching Shahid Kapoor share screen with Jr NTR is another unexpected development. The pairing is something fans have not seen before. The reported collaboration could become one of the biggest talking points of the film.

Prashanth Neel appears determined to scale up the upcoming film at every stage, and the expanding ensemble is the proof. Jr NTR is currently recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery. Earlier, he thanked friends, fans, and family members for their support and prayers. While the actor is recovering, Prashanth Neel is shooting portions involving other members of the cast.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Dragon introduces Jr NTR as Lugar, a feared assassin. The IMDb synopsis of the film reads, “An epic action saga set in the 1960s chronicling global opium cartel wars between the Afghan Trading Company and the Golden Trading Company for dominance over the world's most lucrative drug trade.”

The teaser of the film showed a dark world filled with crime, narcotics, and political unrest. Dragon is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 11, 2027.