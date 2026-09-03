Family Blames Harassment By Woman For Guwahati Doctor's Death

The family of Dr Prayash Singhal, an intensive care unit physician who was found dead inside a private superspeciality hospital in Guwahati, has alleged that he was being harassed and threatened by a woman he was in a relationship with before his death.

A police complaint has been filed against the woman and her husband by the doctor's father.

According to the complaint filed by his father, Sanjeev Singhal, Dr Singhal became acquainted with Nilanjana Bhowal in 2025. The family said the two later entered into a consensual relationship.

The complaint states that Singhal later wanted to end the relationship after he discovered that the woman was married and had a child. However, she continued to contact him through phone calls and WhatsApp messages.

The family alleged that the woman threatened to harm herself and visited Singhal's workplace on several occasions.

According to the complaint, the woman's husband also went to the hospital and allegedly threatened Singhal on June 12 and August 18.

Singhal's father told the police that the repeated calls, messages, and alleged threats affected his son's mental well-being.

The family approached the Bhangagarh Police Station with the complaint on August 19. Police subsequently registered an FIR against the woman and her husband. The allegations are now being investigated.

Doctor Found Dead at Hospital

Dr Singhal had been working at Nemcare Hospital for several years and was associated with emergency medicine and ICU services.

He was at the hospital on Tuesday night. In the early hours of Wednesday, he was found unresponsive inside an ICU chamber in the hospital's new building.

The hospital authorities informed the police after he was found.

Police personnel later visited the hospital and spoke to staff members in connection with the case. His body was sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Although reports have referred to the death as a suspected suicide, authorities have not yet officially established the cause and manner of death.

Call Recording Circulates on Social Media

A purported audio recording of a conversation between Dr Singhal and the woman has also surfaced on social media.

In the recording, a man, allegedly Singhal, tells the woman that he no longer wants to speak to her or continue the relationship. The woman then asks him to speak to her and apologises for what had happened earlier.

The recording has not been independently verified.

The family's allegations, the FIR, and the circumstances surrounding Dr Singhal's death are now being examined by the police. Investigators are also expected to establish whether the alleged harassment or threats had any connection to his death.