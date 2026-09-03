Over 100 Dog-Bite Cases Reported In Assam's Dibrugarh In A Week

An alarming 102 dog-bite cases were reported in Assam's Dibrugarh over the past one week, raising concerns among residents over the growing stray dog menace and rabies risk.

Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) Superintendent Dr Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan said on Wednesday that 102 people from different parts of the city sought treatment at the hospital after dog-bite incidents in the last seven days.

"Yesterday, we received 35 dog-bite cases at AMCH. Of these, 30 were from Thana Chariali and five were from other areas of Dibrugarh," Dr Bhuyan said.

Officials said the actual number of dog-bite cases could be higher as some victims seek treatment at private hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Amid the surge in cases, Dibrugarh Mayor Dr Saikat Patra announced a fresh anti-rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs from 4 pm on Wednesday.

"We have decided to start vaccination of stray dogs from 4 pm today considering the alarming rise in dog-bite cases. The drive will cover different areas of Dibrugarh city," Patra said.

He urged residents, particularly children, to remain cautious around stray dogs and advised anyone bitten by a dog to seek immediate medical attention.

Officials said that since August 14, 2025, the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation, the State Veterinary Dispensary and NGO Animal Welfare People have vaccinated more than 300 stray dogs across different parts of the city.

They said sustained vaccination efforts and public caution remain crucial as rabies is potentially fatal but can be prevented through timely post-exposure treatment.