2 Suspected Vehicle Thieves Killed In Police Encounter In Assam, 1 Escapes

Two alleged vehicle thieves were killed in an exchange of fire with police in Assam's Sonapur area this morning, police said.

The encounter took place at Markdola under the Sonapur Police Station limits during an operation against an armed gang involved in vehicle theft.

According to police, the gang allegedly stole a Tata ACE vehicle, near Panbazar Police Station in Guwahati. The Panbazar police then pursued the vehicle.

The suspects allegedly tried to flee towards Meghalaya through Amchang, Digaru, Sonapur and Markdola. The vehicle met with an accident at a naka checking point in Markdola, following which an exchange of fire broke out between the police and the suspects.

The two men killed in the firing have been identified as 40-year-old Saidul Alam Laskar, a resident of Cachar, and 54-year-old Babu Singh from Imphal in Manipur. Police said another member of the gang managed to escape from the spot.

Two pistols, mobile phones and equipment allegedly used for stealing vehicles were recovered from the spot, police said.

The bodies have been kept at Sonapur District Hospital for further procedures.

Police said several cases are registered against the two men at different police stations and that they were allegedly linked to an interstate vehicle theft racket. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.