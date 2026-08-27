Drugs Worth Rs 168 Crore Seized In Assam's Cachar, Peddler Arrested

A major drug network has been busted, and contraband worth Rs 168 crore has been seized in Assam's Cachar.

"Assam Rifles, in coordination with Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Silchar, achieved a record-breaking narcotics seizure worth approximately Rs 168 crore during a joint operation in Jujhang Pahar, Lakhipur, Cachar District, Assam, on the night of 25-26 Aug 2026," Assam Rifles wrote on X.

An official said the operation led to the recovery of 5,60,000 yaba tablets weighing about 60 kg. A drug peddler was arrested and a truck used for transporting drugs was seized, he said.

"The consignment, suspected to have originated from Manipur, was being transported towards Assam through NH-37. The seizure dealt a major blow to the interstate narcotics network and reaffirmed Assam Rifles' resolve to disrupt trafficking routes and safeguard the youth of the Northeast," the official added.

Assam Police have intensified crackdown on narcotics and seized significant quantities of drugs in recent weeks.

"We recently seized around Rs 80-crore drugs which were ready to be transported to Punjab. It was one of the big consignments of drugs seized by the department. The drug menace has been increasing," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters on Wednesday.

"Wary of our relentless crackdown on drugs, the mafia is now attempting a new route from Myanmar through Arunachal Pradesh. Let this be a clear warning: routes may change, but our resolve will not. We will hunt down every drug network and strike hard wherever they operate," he added.