Upset Over Contact With 1st Wife, UP Woman Kills Husband With Lover, Son

A woman in Lucknow allegedly had her husband killed by her lover and his associate after repeated fights over his contact with his first wife and her affair.

The body of the victim, identified as Ramkishore Valmiki, was found inside a trunk near the Bhavakheda Canal on September 17.

According to the police, the accused woman, Sufia Bano, had been in a relationship with Valmiki for around four years, and the two had married about two years ago. Soon after, Valmiki learned about Sufia's affair with Munna alias Muchhad (52). This caused frequent fights between the couple. Eventually, Valmiki resumed visiting his first wife, Kavita Devi, and gave her financial support - which Sufia opposed.

Upset over his contact with his former wife, Sufia planned to eliminate him.

On the intervening night of September 14-15, Sufia invited her lover Munna and his associate, Iqbal, to her house and left the door unlatched. The two entered the house when Valmiki was asleep and stabbed him. The accused tried to destroy evidence by plastering the floor and hiding the bloodstained broom, the victim's clothes, and the knife used in the crime.

Sufia then called her 16-year-old son, after which the four of them hid Valmiki's body inside a wooden box kept under a bed.

The next night, they loaded the body onto an e-rickshaw and dumped it under a canal bridge.

The e-rickshaw used in the crime

On September 17, Valmiki's first wife filed a complaint at the Mohanlalganj police station, accusing Sufia and others of murdering Valmiki. The cops began an investigation and found Valmiki's body on the same day.

Subsequently, the police arrested all the accused by tracking the route of the e-rickshaw and tracing footage from approximately 180 CCTV cameras.

(With inputs from Vivek Shahi, PTI)