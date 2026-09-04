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Wanted In 16 Cases, Karnataka Man Hid In Pond To Dodge Cops. It Didn't Work

The accused has been identified as Dileep alias Kariya, 19, a resident of Bhadravati. He had been at large for a long time, skipping court proceedings despite mounting legal pressure against him.

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Wanted In 16 Cases, Karnataka Man Hid In Pond To Dodge Cops. It Didn't Work
The accused has since been taken into custody by the police.
Bengaluru:

A man with a criminal record who had spent a long time dodging the courts thought a pond in Karnataka's Shivamogga district would be his hiding place. Police had other plans.

The accused has been identified as Dileep alias Kariya, 19, a resident of Bhadravati. He had been at large for a long time, skipping court proceedings despite mounting legal pressure against him.

The court had issued non-bailable warrants against Dileep on three separate occasions. Each time, he failed to appear for his hearings, choosing instead to stay out of the reach of the police.

He is currently facing 16 cases, including two attempt to murder cases.

Acting on a tip-off, Bhadravati New Town Police launched an operation to track him down. As officers closed in, Dileep attempted to hide inside a pond to escape arrest.

PSI Ramesh and police personnel Prasanna jumped into the water after him and caught him.

The accused has since been taken into custody by the police and produced before the authorities.

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