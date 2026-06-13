Battle For Bengaluru: Minister Seeks Clarity From DK Shivakumar On Role

Senior Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who has not yet assumed charge of his newly assigned Bengaluru Development portfolio, has broken silence over the issue. Byre Gowda has said that he has sought clarity from Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on his role.

The minister's reluctance to assume charge stems from confusion over authority and divided powers.

While Krishna Byre Gowda has been entrusted with overseeing the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Namma Metro (BMRCL), and the Bangaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has kept the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) under his own direct command.

While Gowda denied that he was upset, he stated that he has sought clarity from the chief minister, who has assured him of a decision soon. "When a responsibility is given to me, I expect clarity on my role. Chief Minister has said he'll take a decision on it," Krishna Byre Gowda said on Saturday.

"There wasn't any displeasure. The party has handed me a difficult responsibility to look after Bengaluru development. It's a tough job. I don't see this as a power issue. While taking such a responsibility, there must be clarity, because whenever I take any responsibility, there'll be accountability from my side. When there's clarity, we can deliver the result," Gowda said.

Gowda had taken oath of office along with the chief minister on June 3. Later, he was assigned the Bengaluru Development portfolio.

He had also traveled to New Delhi last week to seek clarity from the Congress high command after Chief Minister DK Shivakumar retained direct control over key planning agencies.

Byre Gowda has expressed hesitation to assume charge, arguing that running an effective administration without total control over core development bodies is nearly impossible.

The development comes after the Congress high command resolved differences with senior leader and Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy, convincing him to withdraw his resignation after he was denied the Bengaluru Development portfolio.