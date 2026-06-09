No End To DK Shivakumar Troubles, Minister, Aspirant Knock On Delhi's Doors

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar may have more firefighting to do amid dissatisfaction among his colleagues over Cabinet portfolio allocations. The chief minister weathered the Ramalinga Reddy storm last week after the senior leader withdrew his resignation, but looks like more turbulence is headed his way.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who has been allocated the Bengaluru Development portfolio has still not taken charge. Sources have told NDTV that Gowda has his apprehensions over managing the portfolio without clarity. He is expected to meet the chief minister over the same. Gowda has been allocated the greater Bengaluru Development portfolio, while the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) remain with the chief minister.

Interestingly, Bengaluru Development portfolio had led to Reddy's heartburn after which he had resigned on June 5 just two days after taking oath. Reddy had claimed that he was promised the portfolio, but instead it was allocated to Krishna Byre Gowda and Reddy was assigned Irrigation ministry. Now, it seems even the minister allocated the high-profile portfolio is not happy.

Congress had managed to placate Reddy and he later took back his resignation.

NDTV has also learnt that Krishna Byre Gowda has landed in Delhi to urge the party high command to clear the confusion over the portfolios.

Alongwith Gowda, MLA Rizwan Arshad has also flown to Delhi amid lobbying for ministerial berths ahead of DK Shivakumar Cabinet's expansion. The Shivanagar MLA is a staunch DK Shivakumar loyalist, who had publicly called for his elevation to the top job on a number of occasions amid a power tussle with former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Shivakumar had last week taken oath along with 13 ministers. He has 21 vacancies left to fill, and hectic lobbying is on by the aspirants.

The new government has been hit with a series of embarrassing resentments within the first week itself. Apart from the Ramalinga Reddy episode, another senior leader KH Muniyappa had voiced his dissatisfaction with the ministry he has been allocated.

Muniyappa, who has been given Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, said that as the "seniormost" leader he deserved a better portfolio. "I have told the leadership that as a seniormost member of the Cabinet, I should get an important portfolio," Muniyappa told NDTV.

He further said that he had informed party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, about his expectations.