Minister's Resignation 'On WhatsApp', DK Shivakumar Claims All Is Well

Battling resentment within his 4-day old government, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday claimed that all the issues with the senior leader Ramalinga Reddy have been "sorted out".

In a big embarrassment for the new dispensation, veteran leader Ramalinga Reddy on Friday resigned as minister from the DK Shivakumar Cabinet over his portfolio. Reddy claimed that he was promised Bengaluru Development Ministry by the new chief minister, but was allocated Irrigation Ministry after the swearing in.

Reacting to the resignation, Shivakumar had called Reddy "closest of his friends" and had stated that he will sort it out with the senior leader.

On Saturday, the chief minister confirmed that Reddy sent him his resignation "on WhatsApp" but maintained that all was well.

"He's my friend, all problems will be sorted out. Don't create unnecessary stories; they will all fall flat. Yes, he sent his resignation on WhatsApp, but now things have been settled," DK Shivakumar stated.

On Friday night, Shivakumar held a two-hour-long meeting with Ramalinga Reddy following the latter's resignation. The late-night discussions were seen as an effort by the leadership to resolve the emerging political rift.

Ramalinga Reddy's resignation on Friday has set out a storm within the new government with more ministers expressing their displeasure over their ministries.

Soon, a second minister in the new government, KH Muniyappa, voiced his dissatisfaction with the ministry he has been allocated. Speaking to NDTV, Muniyappa, who has been given Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, said that as the "seniormost" leader he deserved a better portfolio. "I have told the leadership that as a seniormost member of the Cabinet, I should get an important portfolio," Muniyappa told NDTV.

He further said that he had informed party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, about his expectations. When specifically asked by NDTV if he was upset with the portfolio given, Muniyappa said that he should be given an "important portfolio where he can work for people better".

Minister Sathish Jarkiholli, who has retained his Public Works portfolio in the new dispensation, has said that he wanted the KPCC president post as well and had made a request to high command. He, however, added that he will abide by the high command's decision.

DK Shivakumar has also faced for no woman minister in his Cabinet. The first one to flag the gender gap was veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva who posted that she was disappointed to see that no woman minister was appointed in the first batch of Cabinet ministers.

Reacting to criticism, Shivakumar said that there are many more Cabinet vacancies yet to be filled and women will get representation when he expands his Cabinet. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had taken oath with 13 ministers on June 3.