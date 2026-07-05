Two Months After Wedding, Bride Falls To Death In Delhi, Family Alleges Murder

A 28-year-old newlywed woman, Aakriti, died under suspicious circumstances at Delhi's Lodhi Colony. It is not clear from where she fell, but her body was found on the ground outside the building at NDMC Flats, Palika Kunj.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Aakriti, a resident of Pushp Vihar, had got married on April 24.

She was employed as a Sales Executive at a company in Chhatarpur.

Aakriti's family alleged that she has been was murdered. They accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and physical abuse.

Aakriti's brother alleged that her in-laws are portraying a murder as a suicide.Family members described Aakriti as mentally strong and said she could not have taken her own life.

Proceedings have been initiated under Section 196 of the Bharat Nyay Samhita and a magisterial inquiry has been sought. The police say that all aspects of the incident are being investigated, and the investigation is in progress.

The police said they are investigating all possible angles.

