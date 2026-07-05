Delhi Records Its Warmest July Day In 2 Years

Delhi recorded its warmest July day in two years on Sunday as the maximum temperature touched 38.6 degrees Celsius, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast moderate rain under an orange alert for Monday after showers and waterlogging hit parts of the city.

The national capital witnessed moderate rainfall during the afternoon, with Chhatarpur receiving 49 mm till 2.30 pm, the highest in Delhi-NCR.

Waterlogging was reported from parts of Chhatarpur following the showers.

Gurugram recorded 35 mm of rainfall, followed by Mehrauli (18 mm), Greater Noida (17 mm), Najafgarh (8 mm) and Janakpuri (7 mm).

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature settled at 38.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, making it the highest July maximum in the city since July 11, 2024, when it had touched 38.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above normal. It was the highest July minimum since July 2, 2024, when the city had recorded 30.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Monday and placed Delhi under an orange alert.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 32 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Relative humidity was recorded at 92 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Sunday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 155 at 8 pm, according to the Sameer app.

The Central Pollution Control Board classifies an AQI between 101 and 200 as 'moderate'.

Weather experts said the seasonal trough had shifted towards central India due to a low-pressure area over Odisha and an associated cyclonic circulation extending across parts of Madhya Pradesh and south Sindh.

They said the trough is expected to move back towards Delhi and the Indo-Gangetic plains over the next few days, leading to more typical monsoon rainfall across the region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)