Weather Live Updates: The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Delhi on Wednesday, forecasting a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of around 28 degrees Celsius. City residents are expected to get some respite from May 29 onwards, with the weather office predicting thunderstorm and rain activity.

Uttar Pradesh will witness the third day of the 'Nautapa' - a nine-day phase regarded as the most intense spell of summer heat with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius in several districts. The town of Banda has remained among the hottest cities in the world for the past week, with temperature crossing 47 degrees Celsius.

The onset of monsoon on the mainland stands delayed. While an earlier prediction had set the date of monsoon arrival in Kerala on May 26, the new forecast pegs the same between June and 4 now.

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