At 32.4 Degrees Celsius, Delhi Records Warmest May Night In 14 years

Delhi sweltered under intense heat on Monday as the maximum temperature crossed 43 degrees Celsius while the city recorded its warmest May night in nearly 14 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the city's base station, settled at 43.5 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 32.4 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees above normal.

The weather office said this was the highest minimum temperature or the warmest night recorded in May since May 26, 2012, when it stood at 32.5 degrees Celsius. The city had witnessed similar conditions earlier this month, as the minimum temperature was recorded at 31.9 degrees Celsius on May 21, IMD data showed.

"Light rain, high wind speed leading up to 70 kmph and dust storms can be expected in parts of the city during the late evening hours," weather experts said.

According to the IMD, Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees above normal, while Lodhi Road registered 43.2 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees above normal.

Ridge station's maximum temperature settled at 44.3 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees above normal, while Ayanagar registered 44 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature at Palam was 30.5 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above normal; Lodhi Road 30 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees above normal; Ridge 30.6 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees above normal; and Ayanagar 32 degrees Celsius, 5.3 degrees above normal.

"Warm night conditions have been realised over Safdarjung, Lodi Road and Ayanagar," an IMD official said.

A warm night is declared when the maximum temperature remains 40 degrees Celsius or more and the minimum temperature departure is between 4.5 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal, according to the IMD.

The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of around 44 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions.

"The weather disturbance will move away from the region from today, and weather conditions are expected to clear up from tomorrow. As a result, maximum temperatures are likely to rise while minimum temperatures may fall," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet Weather.

"From tomorrow till May 28, we can expect high daytime temperatures. Thereafter, another western disturbance over central Pakistan and adjoining Punjab and Haryana may trigger pre-monsoon rainfall activity again," he added.

Palawat said high humidity levels and haze in the atmosphere may have led to pollutants getting trapped, which could be one of the reasons behind the high pollution levels recorded on Monday.

"There is a lot of humidity and haze in the air, because of which pollutants could have gotten trapped. This could also be a reason for the high pollution levels. These conditions are expected to reduce from tomorrow onwards, leading to lower minimum temperatures and higher maximum temperatures during the daytime," he said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 254 at 4 pm on Monday, placing it in the 'poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

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