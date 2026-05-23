Delhi Heatwave Back After Brief Relief, Weather Office Issues Warning

Relief from a painful spell of heatwave in Delhi is proving short-lived even after a day of light welcome showers in the national capital on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that intense heatwave conditions will return from Sunday, May 24, and are likely to dominate Delhi and large parts of north India for most of the coming week.

The weather office said that the heatwave conditions - with pockets experiencing severe heatwave - are expected across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from May 24 to May 29. The peak intensity is forecast between May 24 and 27, with the warning only easing towards Friday, May 29.

Saturday's Respite

Residents breathed a collective sigh of relief on Saturday as strong winds, thunderstorms, lightning, and scattered rainfall swept across the city. Gusts reached a ferocious 81 kmph at Pusa Road, 56 kmph at Palam, and 35 kmph at Pragati Maidan. Visibility at Palam Airport dropped sharply from 3,500 metres to 1,500 metres within an hour amid the swirling dust.

Several areas of Delhi and neighbouring Noida received light to moderate showers, while grey clouds and cool breezes brought a refreshing break in Ghaziabad. The IMD noted that the system has now moved southeastwards, but not before delivering 0.2 mm rain at Ridge (between late Friday night and early Saturday), and 2 mm at Pusa (early Saturday morning).

The weather office had advised people to stay indoors during the squally conditions until the winds subsided.

Nights Remain Unbearably Warm

Even as daytime temperatures briefly eased, nights have offered little comfort. Safdarjung, Delhi's official weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning - still 1.7 degrees above normal.

The city has been sweltering under repeated days of maximum temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius, with warm night conditions adding to the misery. On Thursday, Delhi recorded its first "warm night" of the season at 31.9 degrees Celsius (five degrees above normal) - the hottest May night since 2012, when the mercury had touched 34.2 degrees Celsius.

Friday's minimum stood at 29.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. The IMD expects minimum temperatures to hover between 27-29 degrees Celsius on Saturday and rise again to 29-31 degrees Celsius by Monday.

What Lies Ahead

After Saturday's partial relief, the heat is set to roar back. The IMD has forecast maximum temperatures of 43-45 degrees Celsius on Saturday, and 44-46 degrees Celsius from Sunday through May 28

An orange alert for heatwave conditions remains in place for parts of Delhi until May 28.

Officials have urged Delhi residents to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, and take necessary precautions against the extreme heat as temperatures are expected to rise again.