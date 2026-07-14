HCLTech's New Hiring Play: 'Elite Engineers', Bigger Pay, AI-Focused Jobs

India's third-largest IT services company, HCLTech, is changing the way it hires young engineers.

Instead of simply adding more freshers every year, the company now wants to build a smaller but highly specialised talent pool that can solve complex problems for clients in the age of artificial intelligence.

The strategy could reshape what engineering graduates need to succeed in India's IT industry.

HCLTech Is Creating An Elite Group Of Engineers

HCLTech plans to develop an elite cadre of engineers who will eventually work as Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) -- professionals who work closely with clients to solve business problems using AI and advanced technologies.

According to HCLTech Chief People Officer Ram Sundararajan, the company expects this transformation to happen over the next two to three years.

Unlike conventional software engineers, FDEs combine deep technical expertise with customer-facing skills. They work alongside clients, understand their business challenges and build AI-driven solutions quickly.

The company believes this role will become increasingly important as enterprises adopt generative AI and demand faster technology implementation.

Specialisation Will Matter More Than Numbers

The company's hiring strategy reflects a broader shift underway across the IT industry.

Speaking earlier about HCLTech's campus recruitment plans, Sundararajan had said the focus is no longer on hiring large batches of generalist engineers. Instead, the company wants graduates with specialised skills in areas such as AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data engineering and digital platforms.

Those selected for the elite programme could earn salaries that are up to four times higher than standard fresher packages, reflecting the premium companies are willing to pay for advanced skills.

The message for engineering students is becoming increasingly clear: specialised knowledge may matter more than simply having a degree.

AI Is Changing The Kind Of Talent Companies Need

For years, Indian IT firms hired thousands of graduates and trained them after joining. That model is evolving.

Clients now expect engineers who can contribute almost immediately on AI-led projects. Companies are therefore investing more in identifying specialised talent early rather than relying only on large-scale training after recruitment.

Industry observers say the change mirrors a wider trend across India's technology sector, where demand is shifting from routine coding to high-value engineering and consulting roles.

HCL's Strong Start To FY 2026-27

The hiring announcement comes as HCLTech reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,624 crore for the quarter ended June, up around 20 per cent from a year earlier. Revenue also grew during the quarter, supported by steady demand across its services business.

Management retained its full-year revenue growth guidance, signalling confidence despite global economic uncertainty and cautious enterprise spending.

The results reinforced HCLTech's position as one of the better-performing Indian IT companies at a time when the industry continues to navigate slower technology budgets in some overseas markets. However, despite posting a better performance, HCLTech's share price fell 1.5 per cent lower at Rs 1,204.80 per share on NSE on Tuesday morning. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.38 per cent at 24,124.45. In intraday trade, the stock declined 3.19 per cent to touch the day's low at Rs 1,182.60 per share.

A Fresh Bet On Data Centres

Alongside AI, HCLTech is also making a significant investment in digital infrastructure. The company has committed $365 million to expand its data centre business after deciding to strengthen its presence in the segment. The investment marks a strategic shift as enterprises increasingly require secure infrastructure to support cloud computing, AI workloads and digital transformation.

Demand for data centres has accelerated globally as businesses process larger volumes of data and deploy AI applications that require substantial computing power. By expanding in this space, HCLTech is looking to create another long-term growth engine beyond its traditional IT services business.