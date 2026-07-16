2 Brothers Arrested For Beheading Thane Man, Filming Murder On Phone

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly decapitating a 23-year-old man, cutting off his limbs and recording the horrific killing on a mobile phone, a Thane police official said on Thursday.

The police official said Aman Mustakeen Shaikh, a resident of Mumbra, was abducted allegedly by Faiz Sultan Malim (24) and his brother Alban Sultan Malim (23), both auto-rickshaw drivers residing in the Shil Daighar area, on March 13.

"They slit Shaikh's throat with a sharp knife and, in a bid to conceal his identity, severed his head and both hands before dumping the body parts at a secluded spot in Khardigaon. The accused also filmed the act on a mobile phone," the official said.

A probe began after a case was registered at Mumbra police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections pertaining to murder, destruction of evidence and other offences, he said.

"The breakthrough in the case was achieved by Crime Branch Unit IV in Ulhasnagar, leading to the arrest of the two siblings. The probe also found victim Shaikh had motorcycle theft cases against his name," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav told reporters.

Accused Faiz is a history-sheeter who was previously arrested for a murder in 2024 and was currently out on bail, Crime Branch Unit IV senior inspector Rajesh Gajjal said.

The murder was the fallout of an old enmity, he said, adding that further probe into the case is underway.

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