3-Year-Old Swallows 2 Metal Wires Hidden In Birthday Cake Near Mumbai

A three-year-old boy swallowed two metal wires after they were found inside the decorations of his birthday cake in Thane, near Mumbai. The incident happened on May 31 during an early celebration for the child, Reyaansh, whose actual birthday was the following day.

His family had ordered a bowling-themed cake from a local bakery because relatives could attend more easily on the Sunday. The boy's mother, Sneha Shelar, said in a social media post that Reyaansh was excited to see the cake with its golden bowling pins. He began eating it himself.

The family later discovered that each decorative pin contained a thin metal wire inside for support. The bakery had not told them about the wires when the cake was ordered or delivered, she said.

The wires were noticed only after two older children bit into the cake and felt something hard.

When questioned, the baker confirmed that metal wires had been used in the decorations.

Reyaansh had already swallowed two of them. The family took him to Jupiter Hospital in Thane, where an X-ray showed the wires in his small intestine. Doctors decided against immediate surgery and monitored the boy closely.

The objects passed through his system naturally within 48 hours without causing injury, the family said. He is now stable.

Shelar described the episode as a serious scare. In her post, she urged bakeries to inform customers about any non-edible materials used in cake decorations and called on parents to check such cakes carefully before giving them to children.

No police complaint has been filed.