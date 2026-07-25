"Chole Bhature Are Waiting For You": Woman's Funny Placard Goes Viral At HYROX Delhi 2026

A funny moment from HYROX Delhi 2026, held from July 24 to 26 at Yashobhoomi (IICC), New Delhi, has gone viral on social media after a supporter came up with an unusual way to motivate a competitor during the intense fitness race. The video shows a woman standing near the competition area holding a placard that read: "Run fast Aman, chole bhature are waiting for you."

The light-hearted message quickly caught the attention of viewers, turning into one of the most talked-about moments from the event.

The clip has reportedly been viewed nearly 5 lakh times, with more than 10,000 people liking it. Several users flooded the comments section with laughter and appreciation for the creative motivation.

"I laughed so hard noticing this during judging. Glad the hand clicker was there, I forgot the count," a user commented.

Another viewer wrote, "Khaaaaaaaaa lene de chole bhature is my only motivation on that dreadful treadmill."

Others also joined the conversation with witty reactions. One user joked, "Jisne yeh slogan diya tha woh protest mein hi aa jaye" ("Whoever came up with this slogan should join the protest too"), while another commented, "Aman ki halat kharab" ("Aman's situation looks tough."), referring to the tough challenge faced by the competitor.

HYROX is a global fitness race designed for participants of different athletic abilities. It follows the same format across the world, allowing athletes to compete on a common platform. The race begins with a 1 km run followed by one functional workout, a sequence that is repeated eight times.

The combination of endurance running and functional exercises makes HYROX different from traditional fitness competitions. It includes movements that test strength, stamina and overall fitness, while also creating a stadium-like atmosphere for participants and spectators.

The Delhi edition brought together fitness enthusiasts, professional athletes and first-time competitors, but it was this simple chole bhature-themed placard that showed how humour and support can become a memorable part of a demanding sporting event.