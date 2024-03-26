You Season 5 First Look: Penn Badgley's Character Joe Goldberg Returns To 'Where It All Began'

The image was shared on Instagram. ((courtesy: netflixus)

It's time to sharpen your observation skills (from a respectful distance, of course) as Netflix unveiled the first look of Penn Badgley on the sets of You. His character Joe Goldberg returned to the streets of New York City, the iconic setting where the first season was shot. "Back to where it all began," Netflix announced in its recent Instagram post, unveiling a series of on-set photos heralding the beginning of production for the fifth and final season of the acclaimed series.

In the pictures, Penn Badgley effortlessly embodied the essence of Joe. He maintained his signature look by dressing up in black pants, and a structured coat layered over a deep-red henley, a discreet nod to his character's penchant for blending into the urban landscape. With his hair neatly trimmed, save for a single curl framing his brow, the former Gossip Girl navigates the sidewalks of Manhattan.

While these images offer the first visual glimpse into the series finale, Penn Badgley has already teased fans with hints of what to expect as Joe returns to the bustling metropolis after his ventures in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, and London. At Netflix's June 2023 TUDUM event in Brazil, Penn said, "I've heard you're on the edge of your seats, waiting and theorizing about the epic conclusion to You. More importantly, considering what, or should I say who, Joe will come up against as he finally returns to New York. Though I can't say who yet. We all know there are many loose ends in Joe's past. The question is: Who are you?"

For the unversed, the previous season concluded with Joe and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) finding a semblance of harmony after she embraced his darker inclinations, leaving fans curious about their fate in the ultimate installment. While specific plot details for the upcoming season have been kept tightly under wraps, a casting revelation has emerged with Madeleine Brewer joining the cast as Bronte, a "free-spirited and mysterious" playwright who encounters Joe.

Their paths intertwine as she assumes a position at Joe's bookstore, leading to a bond formed over literature and shared experiences of loss, ultimately sparking nostalgia in Joe and prompting him to question his journey - suggesting that Bronte will have a profound influence on his trajectory. The release date for the fifth season of You is yet to be announced.