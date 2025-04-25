<i>YOU</i> Season 5: Penn Badgley Attends Special Screening With Pregnant Wife

Penn Badgley is back at his game. If you haven't guessed it already, we are talking about the fifth season of YOU. The crime thriller arrived on Netflix on Thursday, April 24. A day before the premiere, the makers hosted a special screening at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Penn Badgley, who plays Joe Goldberg in You, attended the event with his pregnant wife, Domino Kirke.

Some of the cast members who joined the couple were Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, Griffin Matthews, Tati Gabrielle, Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Frankie DeMaio.

Penn Badgley's Podcrushed (his podcast) co-hosts Sophie Ansari and Nava Kavelin were also present at the premiere.

Glimpses from the star-studded screening ceremony were posted by a magazine outlet on Instagram. The opening frame features the entire cast of YOU season 5. The celebrities, dressed up in their sartorial best, posed for a group photo.

Penn Badgley looks dapper in a brown suit and white shirt. His wife flaunts her baby bump in a flowy red dress. A few clips also capture the cast members having a candid conversation with the shutterbugs.

In one segment, the cast had to describe the plot of YOU's fifth part with emojis. Penn Badgley chose the grinning face with sweat emoji. On the other hand, Madeline Brewer picked three: the grinning face with sweat emoji, the blood drop emoji, and the heart-on-fire one.

Madeline Brewer, best known for her role in the dystopian series The Handmaid's Tale, also uploaded a couple of pictures from the premiere night on Instagram. She gave a shoutout to the YOU team in her caption.

The actress wrote, “I am so immensely proud to be a part of YOU's final season with this group of creative, brilliant, always silly and hard working, endlessly fun, bold, and truly magnificent people.”

Previously, Penn Badgley revealed in an interview that he was “glad” You was finally wrapping up with its fifth season.