Tiger Shroff Dances To Hrithik Roshan's Fighter Song Ishq Jaisa Kuch

Tiger Shroff shared this image. (courtesy: TigerShroff)

Tiger Shroff's latest Instagram post is receiving love from all quarters for all the right reasons. The actor has shared a video in which he is dancing to the song Ishq Jaisa Kuch from the film Fighter. The video features Tiger Shroff, Bosco Martis (choreographer for Ishq Jaisa Kuch), and a troupe of background dancers. While Tiger Shroff's impeccable dance moves are captivating hearts, his shirtless shots are proof of his fitness levels. In the caption, Tiger Shroff tagged Fighter director Siddharth Anand, the film's lead actor Hrithik Roshan, and the singers of Ishq Jaisa Kuch, Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani. He wrote, “One with the master! Loving this jam from #fighter all the best to the entire team,” accompanied by fire and red heart emojis. After watching Tiger Shroff's dance video, Siddharth Anand said “Love you Munna,” while Vishal Dadlani commented, “Angaar!!!” with fire emoji.

It is not the first time that Tiger Shroff has posted a video dedicated to Hrithik Roshan. Time and time again, Tiger Shroff has expressed his admiration for the superstar. Earlier, he shared another dance video where he is grooving to Sher Khul Gaye, another song from the movie Fighter. In the caption, Tiger Shroff mentioned, "In the middle of a shoot waiting for our shot, I came across this new banger from #fighter and the boys decide to teach me this jam all the best to my favs Siddharth Anand, Hrithik Roshan, Bosco Martis."

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have shared screen space in the 2019 superhit film War. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Tiger Shroff had opened up about his nervousness while working with his “idol.” “Can't tell you how nervous I was, how shaky I was. I wanted his appreciation. Wanted him to say 'great shot man' and 'good job.' I was thinking at that time that 'I hope I don't mess up' because here you are working with your idol and how do you not show that you are not starstruck."

"After the first shot, nervousness was settled and I remember him saying 'great shot' and 'I like what you did.' That put me at ease,” Tiger Shroff added.

Tiger Shroff will be next seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film, which also stars Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, will be hitting the big screens on Eid 2024.