A Mini <i>Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Reunion</i> With Rohitashv Gour And Shilpa Shinde

Rohitashv Gour had a sweet reunion with his Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-star, Shilpa Shinde. The actor dropped a picture with Shilpa on Instagram on Sunday.

FYI: Rohitashv and Shilpa played husband and wife in the &TV show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Shilpa quit the show in 2016 after having several issues with the makers.

Rohitashv's latest Instagram post brings back fond memories for the show's viewers. The side note read, "Recently met Shilpa Shinde. Came to know a very different side of her charismatic aura."

Reacting to the post, actress Charrul Malik dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Shilpa Shinde debuted on the small screen with the 2001 show Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai, which aired for three years. She played titular roles in shows like Amrapali and Meher and supporting characters in shows like Sanjivani, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Waaris, among others.

However, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai is the show which made Shilpa a household name. Her exit from the show was quite dramatic too as she accused the producers of harassing her. The showrunners in turn accused the actress of violating her contract.

After her exit from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Shilpa Shinde was barred from featuring in shows by the Cine And TV Artistes' Association or CINTAA. She was replaced by Shubhangi Atre on the show.

She finally made her return to the small screen in 2017 when she won the reality series Bigg Boss 11.

Since then, Shilpa has appeared in television shows like Gangs of Filmistaan, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Madam Sir. The actress was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She also made an appearance on Bigg Boss 18 to support Karan Veer Mehra, who later became the winner.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is currently ongoing on &TV. The popular sitcom's cast includes Shubhangi Atre, Aasif Sheikh, Saumya Tandon, Rohitashv Gour and Neha Pendse among others.