<i>Bigg Boss 18</i> Reunion: Karan Veer Mehra Poses With Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, And Digvijayee Rathee

Karan Veer Mehra, who lifted the Bigg Boss 18 trophy, is currently riding high on success.

He has posted a million-dollar picture with his close pals Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Digvijayee Rathee on Instagram.

The group photo not only brings back fond memories of the former Bigg Boss contestants, but also speaks volumes about their beautiful friendship.

The side note read, “Kisi k haat ki taqdeer hai dost, Humre pass jo tasveer hai dost, Nazar aaye toh ussay dur rehna, Mohobat ek udta teer hai dost. (Someone's fate lies in their hands, my friend. What I hold is just a picture, my friend. If you see it, stay away from it. Love is a flying arrow, my friend.)”

Replying to the post, Chum Darang said, “Hum do, hamare do. I LOVE US. Infinity and beyond. My macchardani [mosquito net] gang!!!”

Shilpa Shirodkar's sister, Namrata said, “Adorable.”

Have a look here:

Before this, Karan Veer Mehra had shared a bunch of pictures with Chum Darang on X, and said, "Maine jo kuch bhi socha hua hai woh meh waqt aanay pe kar jauga…Tum mujhe zeher lagti ho aur meh kissi din tumhe pi k maar jauga.”

For the #chumveer fans #bb18 #biggboss @chumdarang #ChumVeer #karanveermehra pic.twitter.com/TXF1Or7J19 — Karan Veer Mehra (@KaranVeerMehra) January 29, 2025

Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar shared an impeccable bond inside the house.

Chum Darang also shared a special video for Shilpa on Instagram. The actress said that without Shilpa her journey inside the Bigg Boss house would have been difficult.

She wrote, “We can't imagine Chum's Bigg Boss journey without the presence of Shilpa Ma'am. She was a guiding light inside the Bigg Boss house; a presence that went far beyond the game. Their bond wasn't just a friendship; it was a beautiful, almost maternal connection.”

Talking about the warmth and love the two shared, the actress added, “Chum found in Shilpa Ma'am, the motherly warmth and care she needed, and it was clear that Shilpa Ma'am, too, cherished Chum as if she was her own daughter."

Chum Darang added, "Whether it was in the kitchen, during tough challenges, or even in the most vulnerable moments, Shilpa Ma'am was there, standing by Chum's side. Shilpa Ma'am wasn't just a supporter; she was Chum's pillar of strength, her biggest cheerleader, and most importantly, her rock."

Chum concluded by saying that it is indeed a rare gift to be blessed with so much love in a house that is full of chaos and competition.