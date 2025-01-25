<i>Big Boss 18</i> Winner Karan Veer Mehra's Ex-Wife Nidhi Seth Gets Married To Sandiip Kummar

Bigg Boss 18 winner winner Karan Veer Mehra's ex-wife Nidhi Seth has started a new chapter in her life.

The actress recently got married. Nidhi shared the happy announcement on Instagram.

Nidhi Seth posted a couple of pictures with her husband Sandiip Kummar from their wedding album.

Nidhi Seth and Sandiip Kummar are seen posing for the lens in the opening frame.

Nidhi, draped in a pink embroidered saree, is the epitome of grace. Sandiip complemented his wife in a floral-printed kurta and white pants.

Along with the photos, Nidhi Seth wrote a note for her partner.

It read, “You have shown me that love is not a struggle but a beautifully shared journey. In our marriage, it's always 'we' over 'me'. Your unwavering loyalty and care makes me feel cherished and free, and I trust that our bond grows stronger each day.”

Nidhi added, “Over the past two years you have transformed memories into treasures and stood by me through every joy and challenge. I am grateful for your support, kindness, and the beautiful relationship we share. Thank you for being my rock, for saying YES to me and for filling my life with love. I love you SK.”

For those unaware, Karan Veer Mehra and Nidhi Seth got married in 2021. They parted ways in 2023.

Karan was previously married to his childhood sweetheart Devika in 2009. They got divorced in 2018.

During his stay at the Bigg Boss house, Karan Veer Mehra opened up about his second marriage with Nidhi Seth.

In conversation with Kashish Kapoor, he said, “We didn't know when the third or fourth lockdown would have happened. We didn't know whether people would be alive or not so it happened at a moment of threat. We thought it would work, so in that rush, we went ahead and got married.”

The finale episode of Bigg Boss 18 premiered on January 19, 2025.

Karan Veer Mehra lifted the coveted trophy beating his fellow contestant Vivian Dsena. He took home a cash prize of Rs 50 Lakh.